Midsummer Madness: First pair home demoted

There was drama in the first staging of Halifax Harriers’ Ogden Midsummer Madness race when the first two runners home were found to have run a shortened route.

Wharfedale pair Robin Howie (26:21) and Ethan Hassell (26:47) were placed joint second alongside Queensbury RC’s Tom Collinge and awarded the same time as winner, Ben Crowther of the host club, who completed in 27.07.

The route was around the Ogden Reservoir woods and moorland. Described as “beautiful but not for novices”, the full category A race included just under four miles of roller coaster hills, mud, streams, open moorland and near-vertical descents.

Most of the 60 competitors went wrong at least once in a fun-filled event.

Halifax’s Michael King was eighth (31:24), Paul Clough 15th (33:17) and Will Carver 16th (34:34) while Luke Cranfield (32:19) and Tim Brook (32:29) led the Northowram Pumas challenge in 15th and 16th with Karen Matos and Tiffany Lewis further behind.

Jim Harris (36:45) was the first Stainland Lions runner home in 21st and Todmorden Harriers’ Annie Roberts (32:07) was first woman in 10th place.

A second Queensbury runner, Andy Smith (51:53), was 59th.

Stainland times: Jim Harris 36:45, David Culpan 39:28, Richard Dunn 40:14, Rikki Hammond 44:17, Steve Boyer 45:59, Ray Mooney 46:23, Angela Lee 46:58.