More grants are available to become a Yorkshire Bank Bike Library

A sixth round of funding has been launched by Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries to make cycling more accessible for children across the county.

Residents and community groups are being encouraged to apply for grants to become a Yorkshire Bank Bike Library and provide children with more opportunities to borrow and ride bikes for free, regardless of their circumstances.

Five new Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries opened during the last round of funding, taking the total up to nearly 60 bike libraries since the project launched as a legacy of the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2014.

One of the latest Yorkshire Bike Libraries to open is Sport for All Calderdale.

Over 6,000 unwanted bikes have been taken to one of the county's 61 donation stations so far - each bike is restored and made available for people to borrow and ride, completely free of charge, with some offering a range of activities, including short or long-term loans, family rides, skills training or activity sessions.

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “It really is a testament to the generosity of the people of Yorkshire that over 6,000 bikes have been donated since the launch of the project. We now need more Bike Libraries, which will in turn provide more children with more opportunities to get into cycling.

“It’s fantastic that five new Bike Libraries have opened and I’d like to say a huge thank you the people involved, who are turning dreams into a reality for children all over the county. I look forward to welcoming more on board very soon.”

Helen Page, Group Brand and Marketing Director at Yorkshire Bank, said: “The bike libraries are a wonderful way for local communities to reconnect with cycling, whether it be repairing bikes or lending them to people. It’s been an honour for Yorkshire Bank to support the bike libraries scheme over the past four years and we are proud to continue that support in 2019 to help even more people across Yorkshire experience the benefits of cycling.”

To apply to become a Yorkshire Bank Bike Library, please complete an application form, which is available to download via the funding page on the website, www.bikelibraries.co.uk.