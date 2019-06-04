Northowrun5: Collinge prevents a Lions clean sweep

A FIELD of 174 runners took part in Sunday’s inaugural Northowrun5 race, hosted by Northowram Pumas.

The club is based at Northowram Community Sports Club and the route took in scenic areas of the village and surrounding areas.

Queensbury RC’s Tom Collinge was a runaway winner and prevented a clean sweep by Stainland Lions, who had the second and third-placed men and the top three women.

Collinge crossed the finishing line in 28:08, ahead of Gavin Foster (30:17) and Darren Reece (30:45).

Derek Parrington, Chris Hall, Gavin Dodd and Clayton Cutter were other Lions in the top 10 and Matthew Newton, Shaun Casey and Andy Haslam finished in 13th, 14th and 15th positions for the Pumas.

Michelle Rogerson, Maria Harron and Lorraine Naylor were the top three women. Rogerson finished 20th overall in 37:29.

There was also a two-mile junior race. Evie Sales was the first girl and Joseph Poxon the first boy.

It is hoped that the race will be run annually. A five-mile race previously took place in Northowram in the early 1990s, organised by Dave Widdison with help from his university mate and Olympic gold medal winner Dave Moorcroft.