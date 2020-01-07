Open Day at Todmorden based Boxing Academy

The Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy will hold an open day this Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

The female led, not-for-profit club is based at Perseverance Mill in Todmorden and provides adults and children with access to coaching sessions in a safe, welcoming environment. Their work also extends into local schools, social services, youth and community groups with the aim of bringing the benefits of boxing into the wider community. Anyone is welcome to take part in sample fitness and boxing classes for free on the day, or watch members of the club in the ring. The open day will start with sample fitness classes including Boxercise, Circuits and Bootcamp, before boxers take part in a sparring session in the ring. There will then be a workshop on boxing basics before more sample fitness classes and a mother-and-daughter Boxercise class to end the day. For more information, call 07818 661 223.