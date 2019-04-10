Overgate 10k: Collinge leads field home

Runners from Stainland Lions, Northowram Pumas, Sowerby Bridge Snails and Halifax Harriers made up a significant percentage of the runners at the Overgate 10k and 5k races last weekend.

There was a total field of 288 and cool weather made for pleasant running conditions.

Queensbury RC’s Tom Collinge won the longer race in 34:22 from Halifax Harriers’ Ben Crowther in 35:25, Stainland’s Darren Reece in 37:35, Sowerby Bridge Snails’ Sean Suttle in 38:41 and Northowram Pumas’ Tim Brook in 40:01.

There was an outstanding effort from Halifax Harriers’ Johanna Sutcliffe, sixth home and first female in 40:19.

Lions also had Leon Severn in eighth and Gareth Knight in 10th. Stefanie Hopkins was third lady. Sandy Gee ran despite having completed 50 miles in The Woldsman the previous day. Clayton Cutter enjoyed it so much, he did a second lap of the course immediately afterwards.

Snails’ David Gee commented on the terrain: “That was one hard race. I’d like to say i enjoyed that but I don’t tell lies. All for a good cause though!”

There were 70 runners in the 5k race and Spenborough & District AC’s Daniel Smith was the first to finish in 22:17.

Stainland times: Darren Reece 37:35, 42:18, Leon Severn 41:50, Gareth Knight 42:10, Clayton Cutter 43:16, Ben Carter 44:49, David Farrar 45:50, Stefanie Hopkins 45:56, Michelle Rogerson 46:28, Ian Hoskins 46:43, Paul McCormick 47:31, Gaby Ferris 48:43, Andrew Mackrill 49:02, Michael Dunning 49:03, Amjid Khan 49:31, Jan King 50:17, Catherine O’Shaughnessy 50:54, Aly Brook 53:00, Angela Lee 53:16, Sharon Marlor-Gage 53:44, Anne-Marie Ullyott 54:30, Richard Brewster 55:17, Becki Watson 55:18, Tony Pinnington 55:24, Michelle Eyre 55:31, Gina Anderson Keeble 55:35, Laura Goodwin 56:05, Paula Pickersgill 56:25, Claire Smith 56:56, Ray Mooney 57:12, Joanne Cooke 57:19, Alison Audsley 57:51, Susan Cash 58:12, Sandy Gee 59:19, Virginia Lewin 60:06, Mark Preston 60:29, Zoe Mallinson 61:40, Graham Robertshaw 63:16, Debbie Hyde 64:11, Debbie Hinds 64:22, Samantha Varley 64:36, Melissa Vincent 64:44, Ken Chilcott 64:58, Kelly Richards 66:22, Anne-Marie Killeen 69:20, Justin Scargill 69:21, Sarah Knight 71:45, Carol Heptonstall 72:30, Jackie Barker 72:44, Peter Cawdron 73:22, Hilary Scargill 79:03, Linsey Taylor 82:28.

Northowram times - 10k: Tim Brook 40:01, Dave Williams 45:25, Mark Whittaker 46:37, Andy Haslam 47:16, Kirsty Edwards 48:33, David Collett 49:24, Andy Flynn 50:29, Neil Coupe 50:51, Andrew Tudor 51:14, Sarah Haigh 51:30, Nigel Scanlon 52:39, Camilla Gough 52:51, Stuart Thornton 54:49, Alan Sykes 55:13, Paul Andrew 55:49, Ryan West 55:53, Richard Kennedy 56:35, Sarah Firth 57:12, Helen Jackson 57:57, Debbie Fox 58:13, Mark Brook 58:31, Nichola Mathieson 58:32, Charlotte Bartkiw 59:51, Tracey March 59:52, Lizzie Wood 1:02:43, Simone Brook 1:02:58, Tiffany Lewis 1:03:05, Louise Heath 1:04:09, Heather Horner 1:05:39, Emma Harrison 1:05:57, Natalie Mason 1:06:33, Dave Rhodes 1:09:09, Fiona Averill 1:12:18, Philippa Denham 1:13:57, Katie Healey 1:14:54, Nicola Taylor 1:15:34, Rachel Calvert 1:15:44, Gemma O’Brien 1:15:50. 5k: Freddie Baker (7th place) 25:38, Amelie Baker 28:56, Carine Baker 31:37, Lisa Aspinall 35:02, Catherine Holmes 34:31, Rob Bowman 39:38, Davina Capper 39:38, Kathy Towers 42:50, Kelly Simpson 43:59, Wendy Stanley 44:39>

Halifax Harriers times: Ben Crowther 35:25, Johanna Sutcliffe 40:19, Will Stewart 42:03, Mark Crabtree 43:42, Robert Hick 46:24, Marc Rocheteau 47:02, Ian Giles 50:27, Rachel McCauley 55:14, Jane Stewart 58:15. Overgate 5k: Nichola Hinchliffe 30:02, Katie Brook (junior) 30:32.

Snails times - 10k: 4, Sean Suttle 38:41; 13, Richard Smith 43:37; 18, Alan Schofield 44:22; 29, Chris Smart 45:58; 74, Richard Ottaway 51:48; 93, Ella King53:46; 95, David Redhead 53:48; 110, Verity Garside55:04; 151, Bill Sage57:32; 167, Rob Austin-Howarth58:51; 170, Jennifer Bennett 59:47; 182, Suzanne Fretwell 1:01:18; 183, Christine Marklow 1:01:28; 192, Danielle Whitworth 1:02:46; 210, Sandra Pinder 1:04:29; 211, Anne Molloy 1:04:32; 217, Elizabeth Park 1:05:25; 222, David Gee 1:06:16; 228, Nicola Appleyard 1:07:57; 235, Rukhsana Browning 1:09:45; 236, Julie Browne 1:09:57; 238, Emma Greaves 1:10:05; 239, Jennifer Sutton 1:10:10; 242, Sam Wright 1:11:17; 244, Tara Stone 1:11:22; 255, Alice Austin-Howarth 1:12:05; 267, Emma Suttle 1:15:00; 268, Stuart Pilling 1:15:32; 269, Eleanor Pilling 1:15:33; 273, Amy Haswell 1:17:34; 277, Charlotte Brady 1:20:21; 279, Rachel Hughes 1:22:09; 281, Pam McGhee 1:22:57; 282, Carol Whitworth 1:22:57; 285, Alicia Wright 1:24:10; 286, Joanne Pollard 1:24:18; 288, Tami Holliday 1:31:21.

Queensbury RC results - Overgate 10k: 1, Tom Collinge 34.22 (course record); 11, Martin Firth 42.33; 19, Graham Rhodes 44.34; 26, Richard Brook 45.32; 50, James Kilkenny 48.43; 73, Phil Lickley 51.45; 147, Clare Baggley 57.23. 5k: 6, Lynn Hurst 24.59; 15, Stephen Brook 29.22.