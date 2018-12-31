Page family steal show at Coley

THE annual Coley Canter turned into a special occasion for the Page family on Saturday.

Ben was a wide-margin winner with his sister Holly, Calder Valley FR’s world mountain racing champion, in second and mum Hilary also running well to take 77th place in a sell-out field of 126.

The trail race is run from Northowram Sports Club and covers eight miles around Shelf, Norwood Green and Hipperholme.

It was plastic-free with recycled paper cups for the water station, no plastic cups or bottles at the end of the race and post race soup in proper mugs.

All profits from the running of the event go to Andy’s Man Club and more than £160 was made from entries and cake and refreshment sales.

There was praise for race director Ally Canning and thanks to the marshals.

Top 20: 1, Ben Page (unattached) 51:32.6; 2, Holly Page (Calder Valley FR) 56:32.5; 3, Tim Brook (Northowram Pumas RC 56:41.4; 4, Scott Alde (Pudsey & Bramley AC) 56:47.0; 5, Rick Ralph (Northowram Pumas) 57:11.8; 6, Alasdair Menmuir (Steel City Striders) 57:17.7; 7, Sam Clegg (unattached) 1:00:44; 8, Dan Marsden Stainland Lions 1:00:52; 9, Margaret Beever (Stainland Lions 1:00:55; 10, Leon Severn (Stainland Lions 1:01:00; 11, Luke Meleschko (Calder Valley 1:01:17; 12, Tristan Sheard (Calder Valley) 1:01:36; 13, Henry Carter (Spenborough) 1:03:49; 14, Jude Roberts (Northowram Pumas) 1:04:02; 15, Peter Kerridge (Todmorden Harriers) 1:04:32; 16, Gareth Burrell (Halifax Harriers & AC) 1:04:34; 17, Abbie Holyoake (South Leeds Lakers) 1:04:46; 18, Jon Underwood (Calder Valley) 1:05:22; 19, Gareth Knight (Stainland Lions) 1:05:40; 20, James Harris (Stainland Lions) 1:06:04.

Other category winners: M35, Tim Brook; F35, Margaret Beever; M45, Tristan Sheard; F45, Lorraine Naylor; M55, Steven Woods; F55, Sharon Williams; M65, Steven Moss; F65, Aileen Baldwin.