Page’s Costa Rica success

Calder Valley FR’s international runner Holly Page competed in the 15th Coastal Challenge race along Costa Rica’s tropical Pacific coastline.

Having run through jungle, rainforest and across mountain trails, the final leg of this race last weekend saw runners finishing in a fishing village which was until only recently accessible by boat on Drake Bay in the Corcovado National Park, a Unesco World Heritage site.

As the top six runners had a staggered start, the last leg of this race is unusual in that none of them really know how well they are doing in comparison to each other.

Page reports how, despite having already completed 200-plus kilometres of running, her legs still felt good.

She was not only the first runner to cross the line, holding off the other top-five runners and catching all those who were ahead of her at the beginning of this last leg, but also set a new stage course record, in addition to her female course record on stage four.

She said: “It was a nice way to end an awesome week with wonderful people in wild surroundings - so many great memories!”