PHOTO GALLERY: Boxing academy's open day packs a punch

The open day gave members of the public the chance to take part in taster classes, watch club members sparring in the ring and learn more about the club. Photos: Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy.
View more
An open day at the Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy in Todmorden has been hailed as a great success after more than 150 people attended the event.
The open day gave members of the public the chance to take part in taster classes, watch club members sparring in the ring and learn more about the club. Photos: Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy.