Old Brodleians and Heath took the spoils in Saturday’s two big Calderdale rugby union derbies.

There are four local teams in Yorkshire One and they crossed swords at Hipperholme, where the Brods beat Old Crossleyans 24-13, and at Copley, where Heath were 20-5 winners against hosts Old Rishworthians.

Pictures from Brods v Crocs (in navy and yellow) are by Robin Sugden and Max Uttley and shots from Rishworthians (purple and white) and Heath are by Jade Kilbride and Dave Garforth.