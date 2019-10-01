Rain didn't dampen spirits at the annual Cragg Challenge

Participants and spectators had to endure monsoon conditions at this year’s Cragg Challenge.

After the horrific weather threatened to wash away registration areas and turn the road into a river, the event managed to start on time, allowing more than 300 runners and riders to enjoy a largely rain-free challenge.

Several challenges took place including the 100km Cycle Grimpeur (Audax), John Jones One Mile Dash and the 10 mile, 10k and 5k runs.

This year also saw a record-breaking 105 children take part in the Collinge Climb, a combined schools relay team running the 8.5km from Royd to Blackstone Edge.

The running events began just after lunch as well as the John Jones One Mile Dash.

The field for the inaugural Dash included John’s son Steven and several runners in fancy dress. Given that John – as well as being a past chairman of The Cragg Challenge – was a manager of the Calder 76 football team, it was fitting that the race was won by goalkeeper Rick Davison in a time of 6m 23s.

Despite the inclement weather crowds turned out to watch the events and were entertained by the Hebden Bridge Brass Band and could also browse through the charity stalls at the start line.

Chairman of the organising committee, Phil Rodda, said: “Planning for next year has already started, but we can’t close this year without thanking our very generous main sponsors, Royd Ices, Hebden Bridge Group Practice, VBA and Hebden Royd Council, without whose support this just couldn’t happen.

“Huge thanks also go to our army of volunteers who combine to make the day run so smoothly. Congratulations to everyone who took part and we hope to see you back next year.”

Here are the results from the running events:

John Jones 1-Mile Dash

1st Rick Davison 6m 23s

2nd Stanley Wilson 6m 30s

3rd Thomas Spellman 6m 32s

5K run

1st Sam Ackroyd 21m 42s

2nd Beau Clark 23m 14s

3rd Olivia Ackroyd 23m 21s

10K run

1st Ben Thomas 46m 56s

2nd Richard Webster 49m 39s

3rd Heather Marsh 50m 09s

10-Mile run

1st Tim Brook 1h 05m 28s

2nd Callum Parke 1h 08m 00s

3rd Elliot Corner 1h 08m 59s

