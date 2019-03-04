Rhys wins at Eastburn show

HALIFAX ABC’s up-and-coming fighter Rhys Sanasy notched another victory at the Eastburn ABC dinner show at Bradford City FC on Friday.

Sanasy showed his power against the older Alex Dunka from the Huddersfield Gladiators club.

Halifax club chief Mick Rowe thought his fighter had won every round but Sanasy had to settle for a split decision win.

Two other Halifax fighters were due to be in action and Rowe paid for a table for Halifax coaches and his boxers’ families.

However, Lewis Parkinson’s bout against Lee Duckworth from Burmantofts ABC in Leeds was off. Duckworth had requested a rematch after defeat in the recent youth championships but pulled out on Friday.

Halifax’s Bradley Parkinson had a great scrap with fellow 14-year-old Cayden Green from Eastburn ABC but the decision went against him.

Halifax’s next show is at their Ladyship Mills base on Friday, April 26. The Martin Lewis Cup event is a charity show for Overgate Hospice and anyone who can help should contact Rowe on 07870266002.