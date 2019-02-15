Rugb union preview: Old Rishworthians and Old Brodleians look ahead to crunch clashes

Old Rishworthians host Dinnington on Saturday knowing a victory could take them out of the relegation zone.

They are determined to build on the excellent defensive display shown against Heath and especially last week in the draw at Bradford Salem.

That will be essential if they are to reverse the October fixture at Dinnington, where they were completely outplayed and torn apart in the forwards.

That match also continued Rishworthians’ run of injuries with a further three players having to leave the pitch.

The South Yorkshire club have not been as strong on the road as at home, their only away victories coming against other relegation threatened clubs Selby and Guisborough.

The Copley men will be particularly keen to register a victory as Selby are away at Guisborough and the other team in the basement battle, Hullensians, are at home to second-placed Heath.

Skipper Fraser Swarbrooke and Ed Cockroft are unavailable so Josh Kelly returns to fly half and teenager James McHugh moves to lock.

They are also boosted by the return to the back row after a hand injury of outstanding 18-year-old Toby Muscat-Baron.

Old Brodleians host Middlebrough on Saturday in a game which is expected to be a hard-fought affair between two clubs who both have 51 points and are placed sixth and seventh respectively in the table.

Both sides have won 11 games and ‘Boro have drawn one. However, Brods’ points difference is better than their rivals and the Woodhead boys have accumulated more bonus points. Boro do, however, have one game in hand.

Brods produced one of their best performances of the season with a 36-5 victory at Acklam Park inlate October and their form has improved in recent weeks following a dismal December.

They took ther winning run to four with a 21-13 success at Keighley last Saturday while ‘Boro had a convincing home win over Selby following a reversal at Keighley, a home win over Crossleyans and a loss at Dinnington .

The seconds will bid to follow up their impressive home win over Keighley when they travel to Wharfedale, a club which will provide the Woodhead opposition for the Beavers.

The Minis are at home to Sandal on Sunday and several other junior sides could be at home.