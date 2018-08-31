Teesside next in firing line

THE Halifax-Huddersfield Union team will bid to clinch the runners-up spot in the Yorkshire Inter-Distrct League at Meltham on Sunday.

Frank Greaves’s side face Teesside and will be looking to make it six wins on the trot after their excellent 24-12 success away to York at Forest Park last time out.

Greaves said: “The resounding victory at York puts us safely in second place. We’re looking to finish off the season with another victory and ensure that place can’t be taken from us.”

Halifax-Huddersfield’s only defeat came at the hands of regular champions Sheffield in the opening fixture and the unbeaten Steel City side are set to collect the silverware again.

Greaves added: “We can only catch Sheffield if they lose 36-0 and we win by the same margin!”

Tom Hunt (sixth), Aaron Schnacke (10th) and Josh Morton (12th) showed they were in good form with bold showings at the county championship.

Tom Calvert and James Edwards will also be in a confident mood after reaching the local Union’s match play final last weekend.

Matthew Colcombe has shaken off a knee injury and Chris Lander, unavailable after winning both his matches in the fifth game against Harrogate, returns.

Josh McAspurn is struggling for the consistency that was so prevalent earlier in the year and has rested himself.

“I’m impressed with his honesty,” said Greaves, who himself drops to ‘the bench’, having successfully stepped in on a couple of occasions this season.

Halifax-Huddersfield: Aaron Schnacke, James Edwards, John Morton, Tom Calvert (Huddersfield), Harry Mowl (Crow Nest Park), Matthew Holden (Lightcliffe), Scott Minto (Hanging Heaton), Graham McLean, Tom Hunt (Meltham), Matthew Colcombe (Longley Park), Mark Birkett (Halifax), Chris Lander (Bradley Hall).