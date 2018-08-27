West End pair uncatchable

The phrase “the early bird catches the worm” certainly applied to winners Andy Cryer and Martin Talbot in the Halifax/Huddersfield Union’s fourball event at Halifax Golf Club on Sunday.

The West End pair were first out and scored 44 points before the weather took a turn for the worse with wind and rain.

A field of 116 took part at Ogden and the other pair in the opening fourball, Queensbury’s David Sills and Eric Wilson, almost took second place.

They were pipped by Willow Valley’s Ahsan Khan and Richard Chamberlain, who also had 41 points but the better back nine.

Another countback decided fourth place. The host club’s James Davison and Ian Head had 40 points in spite of encountering the worst of the weather.

The course stood up well to the battering it received.

Result: 1, Andy Cryer/Martin Talbot (Halifax West End) 44 pts; 2, Ahsan Khan/Richard Chamberlain (Willow Valley) 41 pts; 3, David Sills/Eric Wilson (Queensbury) 41 pts; 4, James Davison/Ian Head (Halifax) 40 pts.