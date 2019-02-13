Windy Hill race: Calder win team prizes

The Windy Hill Fell Race lived up to its name last Saturday thanks to Storm Erik.

Seven Calder Valley FR members, five from Stainland Lions and three from Todmorden Harriers lined up at Hollingworth Lake for this popular nine-mile race which climbs 1281 feet over the Pennine Moors and has fast, runnable tracks plus a memorable ascent.

Calder Valley scooped two men’s team prizes. Alex Whittem, Jon Smith and Elliot Corner were first and Michael Hyde, Stephen Smithies and Darren Earnshaw came third.

Whittem was fifth overall in his first race for some time and Jon Smith came ninth and first V40.

James Penson was the first Lion home in 1:18:12 from Damien Pearson (1:19:50), Martin O’Brien (1:32:36), age category winner Aileen Baldwin (1:38:02) and Steve Boyer (1:46:43).

Jon Wright was first back for Todmorden in 1:05.50 for a fantastic 10th place overall.

Robert Halstead also put in a sterling effort to complete in 1:25.50 for 98th place and Gary Lake finshed 174th in 1:38.44.

Ribble Valley’s Chris Holdsworth continued his winning form to take top spot in 57:12. Lindsay Brindle of Horwich RMI Harriers was first female and 17th overall.