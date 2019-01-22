Wins for Mounsey and Kerridge

Plenty of Calderdale runners gathered in Mytholmroyd on Saturday for the popular, rebranded Hebden 22/15.

This walking or running event had new organisers this year and more than 450 runners were treated to the usual hospitality.

Runners can choose between 22 and 15 mile routes, both finishing at the Methodist Church, following paths around the outskirts of Hebden over towards Hardcastle Craggs, Blackshaw Head, Stoodley Pike and Cragg Vale.

There was a 1-2 for local runners in the longer race with Calder Valley Fell Runners’ Ben Mounsey beating Todmorden Harriers’ Graeme Brown while Peter Kerridge took the honours for Harriers over the shorter route.

The event is renowned for delicious cakes at each of the checkpoints and temptation almost proved costly for Mounsey, who struggled over the last three miles but put in a spurt when Brown came into sight.

Mounsey clocked 3:08 and Helen Buchan was Valley’s first female in fifth, finishing in 3:59.

Drama unfolded 13 miles into the course when several Calder Valley women were part of a rescue operation for a fellow runner who sustained head injuries after tumbling 30 feet down a ravine in Broadhead Clough. Fortunately, his injuries weren’t too serious.