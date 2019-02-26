World Class Cyclists back Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries as new website launched

Connor Swift and Harry Tanfield have been announced as the latest ambassadors to join Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries, a project which aims to make cycling more accessible for children across all four corners of the county.

The Yorkshire born champions join the initiative’s other high-profile supporters, Hannah Cockroft MBE, Lizzie Deignan and Tom Pidcock.

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “I’m delighted to officially welcome Harry and Connor on board as ambassadors for Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries.

"As professional young cyclists from Yorkshire, they’re the perfect fit for the initiative and I’m sure that their support will inspire people to donate more bikes.

"The generous people of Yorkshire have already created around 75,000 opportunities for children to ride a bike, which is incredible.”

Professional road racing cyclist Harry Tanfield, 24, is originally from North Yorkshire and won stage one of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire.

He said: "The Bike Libraries project gives children in Yorkshire the ability to enjoy the freedom, independence and health benefits that riding a bicycle can offer - all for free. It’s a great cause and I’m honoured to support it."

Connor Swift (23), winner of last year’s British National Road Race Championships, from South Yorkshire, said: “I’m really excited to come on board as an ambassador for Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries!

"The fact that kids all over Yorkshire can have access to a bike, totally free is fantastic. Everyone deserves to enjoy riding a bike as a kid and go on biking adventures!”

The award-winning initiative has also launched a brand-new website this week, which gives people a chance to find out more about how the initiative has made a difference to the lives of thousands of people across the county.

Visitors to the website can also find out how they can get involved and find their nearest Bike Libraries and Donation Stations so they can help make dreams a reality for children across Yorkshire.

Helen Page, Group Brand and Marketing Director at Yorkshire Bank, said: “It’s wonderful to have Yorkshire born professional cyclists like Connor and Harry support Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries.

"The initiative is going from strength to strength and I hope their influence will help even more children across the region experience the benefits of cycling.”

The award-winning initiative was launched by Welcome to Yorkshire and Yorkshire Bank as a legacy of the Tour de France Grand Départ in 2014.

For further information, visit www.bikelibraries.co.uk.