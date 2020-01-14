Wrestler Danoush crowned British champion yet again

Young wrestler Danoush Jowkar has been crowned British Champion for the third year in a row.

The Calder High School pupil had another stellar year in 2019, starting with a ninth placed finish at the Tallinn Open in Estonia, the highest level wrestling competition in the world for his age group.

Danoush in action at last year's Derbyshire Open

He was one of 2,400 young wrestlers taking part in the event, with 32 in Danoush’s category. He won gold at a tournament in Moscow in April before also winning an under 12s tournament in Derbyshire the following month.

He then won silver at an international tournament in Slough in June and at the Germany Open in July.

But he was back to winning ways at the Birmingham Slam in September, and the Derbyshire Open and Germany Open in October, capping the year off with retaining his British Championship in November.

Danoush trains five days a week, four of which are in Manchester, and plans to travel abroad again this year for international camps and competitions in India, Ukraine, Russia, Estonia and Germany.

The youngster, 12, has ambitions of representing Great Britain at the Olympics in 2028.