Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries is looking for donations - can you help?

Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries is touring the county to collect unwanted bikes, which will provide more opportunities for children to have a go at cycling.

The bikes collected by the team will be distributed to Bike Libraries across Yorkshire, where each will be repaired and made available for children and families to borrow and ride, completely free of charge.

The amnesty is being championed by vehicle leasing provider Synergy Automotive, which, following on from the success of its 2018 campaign, is hoping to collect over 150 bikes for the award-winning initiative.

The branded Bike Libraries van, supplied by Synergy, is visiting various towns and villages this month.

Synergy Automotive MD Paul Parkinson, said: “We’re receiving a great response from local communities and businesses for unwanted adults and children’s cycles. Our team really enjoy our role as a bike donation station in The Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries programme which is inspirational and gives many participants a new lease of life.”

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: ““The Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries initiative is going from strength to strength thanks to the generosity of the people of Yorkshire. This tour offers an ideal opportunity for more people across the county to donate their bikes and give more children, who otherwise wouldn’t have access, a chance to enjoy the thrill of riding a bike.”

The tour included a stop at Yorkshire Bank in Harrogate this week, where branch employees showed their support for the project the company has been funding since its launch in 2014.

Helen Page, Group Brand and Marketing Director at Yorkshire Bank, said: “Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries is a wonderful initiative which provides people the length and breadth of Yorkshire with the opportunity to experience the benefits of cycling. I’m delighted that our team in the Harrogate branch were able to get behind this latest drive for donations which will ensure even more bikes are available across the region in 2019.”

The tour will continue on February 25 and 26, when the team will collect unwanted bikes from a variety of towns throughout North and West Yorkshire.

In total, over 6,000 unwanted bikes have been donated since the launch of the award-winning Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries initiative, which aims to make cycling more accessible for children across the county.

A new round of funding is currently open for community groups to apply to become a Yorkshire Bank Bike Library.

The application form is available to download via the funding page on the website, www.bikelibraries.co.uk.