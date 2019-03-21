Yorkshire League squash: Queens’ big finish

QUEENS Sports Club finished an excellent season in the Premier Division of the Yorkshire League on a high at Pontefract last night.

They beat the host club 3-2, picking up 16 points to Pontefract’s eight, and that could be enough for them to secure third spot behind Dunnington and Chapel Allerton.

The Halifax club were making it 12 wins from 18 matches this season.

They turned out a strong team last night and were rewarded with wins at second, third and fourth strings from Connor Sheen, James Earles and David Campion.

Club pro Sarah Campion, who played at fifth string, said: “I am really pleased with the team and our season overall.

“There has been a big improvement from last season and we will be looking to build on this when we start again in September.”

Scores (Queens names first): Richie Fallows lost to Patrick Rooney 3-1, Connor Sheen beat Lewis Doherty 3-1, James Earles beat Taminder Gata-aura 3-0, David Campion beat Sam Wileman 3-1, Sarah Campion lost to Millan Randell 3-1.

Sarah Campion will be running various eight-week courses for adult beginners and improvers at Queens. The club also has a comprehensive junior section. More information from Sarah Campion on Sarahkippax@yahoo.co.uk