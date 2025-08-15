Macadam racers’ fast rides thwarted by red flags at Thruxton

There were plenty of twists and turns for Halifax’s Macadam Triumph Racing team in the sixth round of the British Supersport Championship, at Thruxton.

After a challenging outing at Brands Hatch, the team were hoping for better fortunes at the Hampshire track, where former British Supersport champion Luke Stapleford and teammate Max Wadsworth arrived determined to put on a show.

There were warm, summer skies for free practice one and Stapleford wasted no time laying down a marker, completing 11 laps and topping the timesheets with a rapid 1:17.501s. Wadsworth, still finding his rhythm around Thruxton’s sweeping layout, put in an impressive 18 laps, improving steadily to finish with a best of 1:19.854.

Temperatures and tensions rose for free practice two, and so did the pace.

Max Wadsworth (number 72) was desperately unlucky to crash out at Thruxton. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Stapleford delivered another top-tier performance, clocking a blistering 1:17.226s, just 0.186s off Jack Kennedy’s fastest time, to finish the session third overall. Wadsworth continued his progress, shaving over half a second off his morning effort to record a 1:19.231s, a clear sign of growing confidence.

Saturday morning’s qualifying session was a short, sharp 15-minute shootout in soaring heat.

Stapleford recorded his fastest lap of the weekend, a superb 1:16.997, to line up fifth on the grid, while Wadsworth dug deep, riding through discomfort to post an improved 1:18.459, securing 18th in the starting order.

Both Stapleford and Wadsworth launched brilliantly from their grid spots in Saturday’s 12-lap sprint race.

Stapleford found himself in a thrilling duel with championship rival Kennedy, the pair trading lines and lap times throughout the race before Stapleford secured a hard-fought fifth place. Meanwhile, Wadsworth was embroiled in a frantic five-way scrap for 18th but eventually crossed the line 23rd after an all-out fight to the flag.

The Macadam riders once again produced fast starts in Sunday’s feature race, Stapleford surging to second and Wadsworth climbing to 15th by the end of the opening lap.

However, the race was soon red-flagged when points leader Rhys Irwin crashed heavily on lap three. The restart was cut to 14 laps, but another major incident on lap four brought proceedings to a halt again.

A third restart, now over just nine laps, turned the contest into a high-speed sprint.

Stapleford wasted no time, hitting the front by lap six after a fierce exchange with the leaders, while Wadsworth moved up to 13th and looked set for a strong finish.

But there was another twist and on lap seven and with Stapleford pushed back to third and plotting his counter-attack, Wadsworth crashed at the final corner, bringing out the red flags once more.

With the race unable to resume, the result was declared as of lap six, securing Stapleford a well-earned podium and leaving Wadsworth with an early, frustrating end to a promising run.

The next round of the championship takes place at Cadwell Park over the weekend of August 24 and 25 when Stapleford will be hunting valuable points to reignite his title charge, while a fitter and sharper Wadsworth will be aiming to turn his pace into the results he deserves.