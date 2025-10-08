Macadam riders go into final round boosted by Oulton rides

The demanding and technical Oulton Park circuit provided the backdrop for another impressive performance from Macadam Triumph Racing team riders Luke Stapleford and Max Wadsworth.

The British Supersport Championship roared back into action for Round 10 at the Cheshire circuit and the Halifax team arrived hopeful of replicating the fine results they had enjoyed in previous rounds.

Stapleford was determined to reignite his title challenge and strengthen his position inside the top three of the standings while Wadsworth was looking forward to tackling Oulton Park’s fast, flowing corners and undulating layout.

The weekend began under gloomy skies, with the first free practice session taking place in wet and overcast conditions. Stapleford looked sharp early on, completing 12 laps with a best time of 1:48.910s to go ninth quickest. Wadsworth built confidence with each lap, saving his best until last to post a 1:50.361s.

Max Wadsworth, number 72, in action at Oulton Park. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Free practice two proved even more challenging as heavy rain lashed the circuit. Despite the monsoon-like conditions, both riders impressed with their control. Stapleford completed eight laps with a 1:54.233s, while Wadsworth excelled in the wet, clocking consistent lap times and ending with a strong 1:53.085s.

Saturday’s 15-minute qualifying session was ultimately cancelled due to worsening weather and time restrictions, meaning grid positions were set from the free practice times. Stapleford lined up ninth, with Wadsworth in 19th.

The Saturday sprint race was a frantic 10-lap dash on a drying surface and Stapleford made a solid start but lost ground on the opening lap before fighting back to sixth mid-race.

Wadsworth held his position well in the tricky conditions. In the closing laps, both riders battled hard, with Stapleford eventually finishing 11th and Wadsworth moving up to 16th.

Conditions improved for Sunday’s 12-lap feature race and by lap four, Stapleford was up to fifth and looking strong, while Wadsworth sat in 16th, steadily finding his rhythm.

Mid-race, both riders came alive, carving their way through the pack. Stapleford climbed to third in the closing stages but was narrowly edged out on the final lap, taking a superb fourth place, just 0.316s shy of the podium. Wadsworth continued his charge, finishing an excellent 11th, only 0.091s behind tenth-placed Carter Brown.

With just one round remaining at Brands Hatch on October 18 and 19, Stapleford now sits fourth in the championship, just 22 points behind third-placed Jack Kennedy, while Wadsworth is 15th overall after three consistent rounds following his return from arm pump surgery.