The Steve Henshaw Gold Cup will mark the return to action at Oliver’s Mount as a three-day event on Friday September 16 to Sunday September 18.
Friday will see practice and qualifying with the whole of Saturday and Sunday available for a full day’s racing with the Gold Cup feature race scheduled for Sunday.
Advance tickets are available at a discount from Duke at https://www.dukevideo.com/.../Oliver-s-Mount-Gold-Cup-2022 or by phone on 01723-333322.
Tickets will also be available to buy at the circuit on the day.
Competitor entry forms are available from the 243 Road Racing Association website at https://www.243racing.co.uk/