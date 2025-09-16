Stapleford and Wadsworth maintain fast pace in superb Donington rides

Halifax’s Macadam Triumph Racing Team travel to the Netherlands this weekend in great shape following another impressive weekend in their British Supersport Championship campaign.

Macadam’s dynamic duo of former British Supersport champion Luke Stapleford and Halifax racer Max Wadsworth travelled to Donington Park for the eighth round of the championship hoping to build on the strong form they had shown in the previous round at Cadwell Park.

In the first free practice session, Stapleford completed 14 laps and set a blistering 1:31.761, securing the fifth-fastest time of the session. Wadsworth also impressed, steadily finding his rhythm around the technical circuit to complete 14 laps, improving throughout to finish eighth with 1:32.254.

Stapleford pushed hard and shaved more time off in free practice two, posting 1:31.435, just 0.620s shy of championship rival Jack Kennedy’s session-topping lap, to finish tenth overall. Wadsworth, however, suffered a setback after an early crash curtailed his progress, leaving him down in 17th.

Max Wadsworth showed more great form at Donington Park. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Stapleford produced his best lap of the weekend in Saturday’s qualifying; a stunning 1:30.499 to secure second on the grid. Wadsworth also delivered, securing 14th with a 1:31.380, just over a second away from pole.

Both riders made a great start to Saturday’s 10-lap sprint race, Stapleford immediately slotting into second place while Wadsworth settled into 15th.

Stapleford took the lead by mid-distance and Wadsworth moved up to 13th but a red flag brought the contest to a premature end on the final lap, with the result declared at the end of lap nine. Stapleford was classified sixth, while Wadsworth secured 13th.

Clear blue skies greeted the riders for Sunday’s 16-lap feature race and the Macadam riders again made lightning starts. Stapleford crossed the line seventh at the end of lap one, while Wadsworth surged into the top ten.

By the final lap, Stapleford sensationally hit the front, leading the race before eventually taking a hard-fought second place at the flag. Wadsworth, meanwhile, displayed grit and determination, fending off late pressure from Stefan Hill to secure a well-earned tenth.

The results mean Stapleford remains firmly in the title hunt, holding fourth in the standings and now just eight points adrift of Jack Kennedy in third. Wadsworth’s strong weekend sees him consolidate 16th in the championship with growing momentum.

The series heads to Assen, in the Netherlands, this weekend when both Macadam Triumph riders will look to continue their impressive run of form.