Stapleford keeps title hopes alive with victory and podium in Assen

Halifax’s Macadam Triumph Racing Team earned a victory and a podium finish as the British Supersport Championship returned to the TT Circuit Assen, in the Netherlands, for the first time in six years.

The Macadam riders, former British Supersport champion Luke Stapleford and teammate Max Wadsworth, were keen to mark the occasion by maintaining their run of fine results and they did just that in a spectacular weekend of action.

Stapleford arrived in excellent form, eager to reignite his championship challenge and secure a place in the top three of the standings, while Wadsworth relished the opportunity to race at the Dutch circuit for the first time in over a decade.

In the first free practice session, Stapleford immediately set the tone, topping the timesheets with a 1:39.559s lap, the quickest of the session. Wadsworth used the session to reacquaint himself with Assen, completing 14 laps and posting a respectable 1:42.797s.

Luke Stapleford snatched victory in a superb ride at Assen. Pic: Michael Wincott Photography

Free practice two saw further improvements with Stapleford once again leading the pack and edging championship rival Jack Kennedy by just 0.130s with a 1:39.246s lap. Wadsworth found consistency and pace, lowering his time to 1:41.037s.

Come Saturday, conditions were perfect for the 15-minute qualifying shootout. After dominating practice, Stapleford stormed to pole position with a blistering 1:38.566; his fastest lap of the weekend. Wadsworth also impressed, slashing his times to a weekend-best 1:40.649, earning 16th on the grid.

However, heavy afternoon rain forced organisers to postpone Saturday’s Sprint Race until Sunday morning.

When the 10-lap sprint finally got underway on a dry track, Stapleford slipped back to sixth in the opening lap but quickly regained ground. In a fierce battle, he clawed his way back to third, securing a well-earned podium. Wadsworth produced a steady ride to cross the line in 13th.

The 16-lap Feature Race later that day provided pure drama. On a drying circuit, both Macadam Triumph riders initially struggled to adapt, dropping positions in the early laps, but as the race unfolded, they came alive.

By mid-distance, Stapleford was charging forward, and in the closing stages, he caught race leader Joe Talbot. In a nail-biting final lap, Stapleford launched a decisive move at the very last corner, snatching victory by a breath-taking 0.044s.

Wadsworth also delivered a thrilling finish, slicing through the field to 12th, passing Edoardo Colomie on the brakes into the final corner and edging him out by just 0.005s at the line.

Stapleford now sits joint third in the championship standings, only 43 points adrift of leader Rhys Irwin and keeping his title hopes alive heading into the penultimate round at Oulton Park on October 4 and 5.

Wadsworth, meanwhile, continues to climb the order after returning from arm pump surgery, He is now 16th overall and just 26 points away from breaking into the top 13.