‘Nomads’ win promotion

Upper Hopton will be playing in the Halifax League’s middle section next year after snatching the second promotion place behind champions Mount in yesterday’s final programme.

Their match against Leymoor at Stainland was dramatically abandoned due to bad light with Leymoor needing five runs with two wickets left.

However, it mattered little to Hopton, who knew they had enough bonus points in the bag to ensure they finished ahead of Luddenden Foot in the battle for the runners-up berth.

Foot picked up 11 points away to an obstinate Low Moor HT – a maximum would have made no difference as Hopton had two more 12-point wins.

Moor dug in and scored 118-9 in 45 overs, Tom Hosker returning figures of 12-6-18-5.

The second half was shorter and more entertaining with Lee Broadbent’s 59 not out completing a six-wicket win for Foot inside 20 overs.

All eyes and electronic gadgets then turned to Stainland where Upper Hopton have been playing home matches with their own ground unfit after delayed draining work.

The Mirfield team made 171 all out. Pierce Walker’s four-wicket return was matched later on by Hopton’s Jack Stephenson, who more importantly claimed the seventh wicket of the innings and second bowling bonus point with Leymoor only needing nine runs to win.

One wicket and four runs later the umpires called a halt to proceedings and Hopton were in the first division by the skin of their teeth.

Elsewhere, opener Istiaq Hussain’s 102 was in vain for Bradley & Colnebridge as Outlane’s Mosan Raza (50 and 4-18) produced a match-winning all-round effort.

Mount, crowned champions the previous week, finished with a 120-run home win against Greetland. Anees Rawat hit 102 not out and Fakir Laher and Ismail Mayat had identical returns of 4-28.

The Upper Calder Valley weather caused the abandonment of Old Town’s match versus Cullingworth.

Scores: Outlane 246 (Raza 50, Mellor 43, M Mitchell 4-58), *Bradley & Colnebridge 198 (Is Hussain 102, Raza 4-18): pts 12-5, *Low Moor HT 118-9 (Hosker 5-18), Luddenden Foot 120-4 (Broadbent 59): pts 2-11. *Mount 230 (A

Rawat 102*, Hayat 4-55), Greetland 110: pts 12-4. *Old Town v Cullingworth - no play rain: pts 2-2. *Upper Hopton 171 (Walker 4-31), Leymoor 167-8 (Stephenson 4-40) - match drawn bad light stopped play {at Stainland}: pts: 6-7.

Points (after 22 games): Mount 211, Upper Hopton 192, Luddenden Foot 191, Bradley & Colnebridge 159, Old Town 159, Leymoor 151, Low Moor 140, Outlane 133, Greetland 93, Cullingworth 49.