Normal service resumed as Heath head into Christmas break in top spot

Heath returned to winning ways in Yorkshire One with a clinical 34-0 win against Keighley, scoring six tries to gain maximum points and stay top going into the Christmas break.

Coach Dave Harrison gave starting berths to Si Brown, Olly Cook and Dave Skinner as Luke Saltonstall, Chris Moore and Jordan Moana took a stint on the bench.

After torrential rain all week, thanks to the efforts of club members who had worked all morning to clear standing water in some areas, the pitch was passed playable but conditions would certainly play a part in the game as Heath kicked off.

Keighley were immediately put under pressure and they gave away a couple of penalties in their efforts to prevent Heath from scoring but following a quick tap penalty from Dom Walsh Alex Patrick and the evergreen Si Brown linked well for Patrick to go over in the corner and Heath led 5-0 with eight minutes played.

The visitors’ response was immediate and they seemed to have scored a try only for the referee to rule a player was offside and Heath were relieved.

Heath went back on the attack as they used the back-line with clinical ease and Keighley were constantly penalised and the hosts were rewarded when Willie Tufui slipped a pass to wing Callum Harriott-Brown for Heath’s second try, 10-0 with a quarter of the game played.

Heath were now controlling the game and, as Keighley had a player sin-binned, it came as no surprise to see captain Alex McFadden score a try from a scrum drive and then, following good work from Ezra Hinchliffe, Callum Harriott-Brown and the enduring Si Brown, Olly Cook was on hand to score the bonus point try and Heath were out of sight at 22-0 with 30 minutes played.

Coach Harrison introduced Chris Moore and Jordan Moana for Cook and Patrick as the home side continued to batter into a struggling Keighley defence but there was no further score as half time arrived.

Heath went straight for the warmth of the changing rooms and emerged with a change of shirts to begin the second half and, as Keighley kicked deep, Jonny Cole took possession and stormed through in a strong run to set up the next attack.

Unfortunately, on 50 minutes Paul Turner received a red card as the referee deemed a tackle high, so Heath were down to 14 players.

The home sides cause was not helped when Jordan Moana was sin-binned and Heath were down to thirteen with a quarter of the game to play.

After weathering the storm, Dave Skinner returned for Johnny Cole and when Matt Beasty won the ball Olly Cook was on hand to score his second try and increase Heath’s lead to 27-0 with 70 minutes played.

Moana returned on the restart and after receiving the ball he immediately went on a 30 metre run, brushing aside attempted Keighley tackles before he off-loaded to Dan Cole and the supporting Eddie Cartwright, who scored a great try in the corner, converted by Ezra Hinchliffe and the scoring was complete.

The squad now have a break before returning in the New Year with a tricky visit to Selby before the eagerly anticipated visit to North Dean of local rivals Old Brodleians.

Heath’s seconds travelled to Keighley to take on their second XV. Heath came away losers by 31-22, but remain top of the Championship.