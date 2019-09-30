Old Brods notch convincing win over Salem

Old Brodleians triumphed 17-0 over Bradford Salem at Shay Lane to extend their winning sequence in Yorkshire One.

Brods’ resources were stretched following the loss of young hooker Liam Stapley to National League side Huddersfield during the week.

The ever reliable Ryan Harris stepped up from playing in the back row for the second team to enjoy an excellent game in his old position and was instrumental in a great team effort.

During the early exchanges, Salem pinned Brods in their own 22 but the defence held well and it was Chris Georgiou who cleared the lines.

Brods’ control of the lineout was good and a good drive to the posts by Joe Kafatolu put Brods in a prime position.

They were rewarded with a penalty following an indiscretion in the ruck and Bennie Pritchett opted to go for a lineout in the corner, the resulting pressure ending with Pritchett forcing his way over the line from short range.

Brods worked their way back to the Salem line and after a solo effort from Jennings at a lineout Brods were in a good position five metres out.

A solid scrum saw Jennings control the ball well at the base before picking up to make it to the line, twisting in the attempted tackle to touchdown and extend the interval lead to 10 points.

For 10 minutes after half time Brods maintained their control and camped in the Salem half.

The Brods forwards pounded the Salem line and with the referee playing advantage following a misdemeanour under the posts the ball was swiftly moved right where Louis Butler put young wingman Alex Hanson, making his debut, in at the corner. Phil Town converted to extend the lead to a matchwinning 17-0.