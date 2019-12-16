Old Crossleyans fail to master conditions at Bradford Salem

Old Crossleyans returned from a Yorkshire One trip to Shay Lane on the wrong end of a 22-9 scoreline having been beaten by a Bradford Salem team who played the conditions better and made fewer mistakes.

The playing conditions were extremely challenging with frequent squally, wintery showers sweeping across an already heavy pitch.

Salem were deserved winners scoring their three tries from close to the line and clawing back a 9-3 deficit after half an hour.

They defended well and had the lion’s share of possession and territory. Crocs struggled to build any sustained pressure in the second half and, consequently, were denied potential scoring opportunities with ball in hand.

Salem controlled the opening exchanges, using the elements to their advantage by kicking deep into Crocs’ territory to establish a series of attacking platforms. Keeping play tight in the forwards, they built the phases before releasing the ball along the back line only for the final pass to be knocked on with the line open.

A penalty to Salem after 10 minutes fell short and Callum Dunne’s excellent clearance took play to the half way line.

Crocs clearly had an advantage in the scrums, continuously pressurising Salem on their own feed and they were awarded a penalty on the quarter hour. The attempt was pulled wide but Crocs took the lead minutes later when they regained possession from a charged down restart and Salem were penalised for a high tackle.

Joe Gallagher’s kick was successful and, rather against the run of play, Crocs led 3-0. However, the lead was short lived as Salem built the pressure on the Crocs’ line following successive penalty awards. Although they were unable to breach the Crocs’ defence, a penalty kick in front of the posts drew the scores level.

Joe Gallagher restored Crocs’ lead five minutes later with another penalty kick and, for the first time in the match, Crocs were beginning to show more control and exert pressure on the opposition.

Joel Lemmink burst through the midfield on a storming run and when Salem were penalised for offside a third Joe Gallagher penalty extended the lead to 9-3. Crocs were now playing with increased confidence and control exemplified by Cam Brannan ripping through the Salem midfield cover.

Crocs chose the scrum option after the home team were penalised for not rolling away at the tackle but, crucially, Salem defended resolutely and the pressure went unrewarded as the hosts cleared their lines.

The momentum was beginning to turn and Salem took the lead five minutes before half time. Crocs were penalised for not releasing and the penalty kick to the corner enabled Salem to set up a series of pick and go drives which eventually resulted in a Salem player driving over the line. The conversion gave them the lead for the first time, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the match.

Crocs had an opportunity to retake the lead on the stroke of half time but the effort was pulled wide and Salem led 10-9.

Salem had a man yellow carded straight from the restart but the numerical disadvantage didn’t seem to disrupt their game management. As in the first half, they controlled play for long periods as Crocs were unable to escape from their own half.

It was no surprise when Salem extended their lead midway through the half having laid siege to the Crocs’ try line for several minutes. Another converted try from close in extended their advantage to 17-9 and although Crocs continued to disrupt the Salem scrum they frustrated the away support with a series of unforced errors as they chased the game.

Salem sealed the victory with their third try 10 minutes from time with an unstoppable driving maul from within the Crocs’ 22.