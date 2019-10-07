Old Crossleyans still hunting away-day win after Selby reverse

Old Crossleyans are still looking for their first win on the road this season in Yorkshire One after losing 32-26 at in-form Selby.

Joel Mc Farlane’s try deep into stoppage time salvaged a losing bonus point but Crocs will be disappointed with the final score, particularly as the hosts had a man red carded a quarter of an hour into the first half.

Crocs were caught cold in the opening minutes, conceding two early tries, but fought back to lead on the half hour.

Selby scored again to lead at half time but Josh Hunt’s touchdown in the left corner levelled the match with twenty minutes to play.

However, two late tries sealed the win for Selby with McFarlane’s try, a lovely piece of individual skill, providing some consolation for the travelling support.

Selby dominated the opening exchanges and helped by some suspect defending deservedly opened up a 12-0 lead after only eight minutes.

Crocs were unable to clear their lines and paid the price when Duncan Hardy forced his way over the line. Josh Cruise’s conversion made it 7-0 and, minutes later, poor tackling in midfield allowed Jacob Robinson to surge into the Crocs’ half.

He found Joe Ramsay in support who raced away to touch down between the posts. The successful conversion stretched the lead to 14-0 with the visitors yet to threaten with ball in hand.

In sharp contrast to last week, the scrum was under pressure with the Selby pack disrupting Crocs’ own feed.

Very much under the cosh and struggling to get a foothold in the game, the pattern of the game changed on the quarter hour when Selby had a man red carded and Ed Cockroft landed the penalty.

Selby began to turn the ball over and Crocs seized on the error when Jack Hammond broke the midfield defence. He then drilled a precision kick into the Selby in goal area and Ed Cockroft won the sprint to touch down. His conversion narrowed the deficit to 14-10 and the Selby lead was reduced to a single point when the scrum half impressively landed a penalty from the half way line.

The first half comeback was completed when Selby were penalised for not rolling away at the tackle and a further Ed Cockroft penalty gave Crocs the lead on the half hour.

Frustratingly, against the run of play, Selby regained the lead five minutes before the interval, Harry Cruise to sprint away and touch down between the posts. The formality of the conversion established a 21-16 lead and Selby exerted more pressure on the stroke of half time when Crocs had a man yellow carded for a high tackle.

The home team started strongly after the interval and only determined and more disciplined defence from Crocs kept out wave after wave of Selby pressure.

Selby conceded a series of penalties and subsequently had a man yellow carded.

Eventually, Crocs’ Josh Hunt touched down in the left corner following a flowing back line move. The conversion was missed but the scores were level at 21-21 entering the final quarter of the contest.

But it was Selby who began to dictate the pattern of the game and they regained the lead, Josh Cruise kicking a penalty.

Next, a series of pick and go drives eventually resulted in Robert Bourke burrowing his way over the line. There was no conversion but a further Josh Cruise penalty moved the lead out to 32-21 as the game entered stoppage time.

With hope of victory extinguished, Crocs went in search of a try to earn the losing bonus point; Joel McFarlane slid a grubber kick into the in-goal and beat the Selby defenders to touch down and rescue a point.