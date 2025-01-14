Made his name as a professional footballer at Barnsley, earning him a move to Stoke City and is now at Luton Town, who he played for in the Premier League last season.Made his name as a professional footballer at Barnsley, earning him a move to Stoke City and is now at Luton Town, who he played for in the Premier League last season.
19 sports stars you may not know were from Halifax including Olympians, rugby internationals and a boxer who fought Muhammad Ali

By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Halifax has certainly produced some famous sporting names over the years.

Here are 19 sports stars that you may not know hail from the borough from sports including football, rugby, boxing and athletics.

How many do you recognise?

1. Katie Ormerod

The snowboarder is an 11 time World Cup medalist, an X Games Bronze medalist and was Britain's first Snowboard Crystal Globe Champion Photo: Getty Images

2. Jacob Umaga

An England rugby union international, Umaga has played at club level for Wasps and currently plays in Italy for Benetton. Photo: David Rogers Photo: David Rogers

3. Richard Dunn

A British and European title holder, Dunn is most famous for fighting Muhammad Ali for the world heavyweight belt in Munich in 1967, losing in the fifth round, the last knockout Alli achieved in his career. Photo: Hulton Archive Photo: Hulton Archive

4. Karen Darke

The Paralympic athlete competed at the 2016 Rio Paralympics winning gold in the women's road time trial, following her success in the 2012 London Paralympics winning a silver medal in the women's road time trial H1-2. Photo: Christopher Lee Photo: Christopher Lee

