Age category podium finish for Ferris in Rochdale race

Gaby Ferris and Ben Golding-Smith represented Stainland Lions at the deceptively testing Rochdale Harriers 10k.

The one-lap route throws in some cheeky climbs before rewarding runners with a glorious downhill finish into Springfield Park but Ferris showed her speed and stamina, claiming second FV50 with a strong 49:18. Golding-Smith followed with a solid time of 53:13.

Runners were also challenged at the Stoodley Pike Fell Race, which packs in 213m of ascent into its 5k, and among them was Lance Parker who clocked an impressive 31:39.

Seven Lions turned up in Halifax for the Norland 10k, formerly the Helen Windsor 10k, and Margaret ‘Mags’ Beever was flying once again, claiming first place in the women’s list, first FV45 and 18th overall.

Stainland Lions' runners at the Norland 10k.

Also roaring into the age category spotlight were Sally Caton (1st FV50), Diane Waite (2nd FV60) and John Bassinder (2nd MV70).

Lions results: Margaret Beever 41:21, Gavin Dodd 47:00, David Reid 49:58, Sally Caton 51:29, Ian Johnson 55:55, Diane Waite 57:40, John Bassinder 59:10.

Two Lions headed off to Doncaster’s Cycle Hub to take part in the DonFaster 5k, a five-lap loop around the floodlit cycle track. Bill Johnson clocked 21:12, while Anne Johnson flew to second FV55 in 21:17.

The Hardwolds 40 actually comprises 47 miles with over 4,600 feet of climbing and Laraine Penson took on this mighty ultra along the Wolds Way and Centenary Way, tackling chalk paths, passing through market towns and ancient villages.

She finished in a sensational time of 12:18:14 to place 82nd overall.

The Eccup 10, a scenic loop of closed country roads and a lap around the Eccup reservoir, offers fine views but there was no hanging about from Yvonne Morton, who ran a strong 1:26:27, with Adam Morton toughing it out to finish in 1:46:20.

The Great North 10k offered music, motivation, and two crossings of the Tyne Bridge and Stainland’s Richard Spendlove laced up for Team England in an international masters match against Wales, Northern Ireland, and UK Armed Forces.

He finished third MV75 with a brilliant time of 48:29 while clubmate Helen Poole crossed the finish line with 55:37.