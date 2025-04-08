Andy and Cass shine for Valley in Pendle Dark Dash race
There was a good turn-out of 134 runners for the event, which is one of Calder Valley Fell Runners’ club championship races and so there was plenty at stake for the 25 Valley members who lined up at the start line.
For the second successive year, Andy Ford led the club’s contingent home. His time of 45:32 bettered last year’s time by 40 seconds and secured second spot in the overall race and first spot in his age category.
Ben Costello and Tim Sunderland weren’t far behind, picking up fourth and sixth places respectively.
It was a hugely successful event for Valley’s women. Cass Chisholm took top spot in the women’s race, crossing the line in a time of 53:07.
And she was followed home by Stella Chrisanthou and Catherine Holden, who took third and fourth places. Chrisanthou’s run also clinched top spot in her age category.
Beautifully clear weather resulted in a night under the stars for the runners but the speedy dark descent still proved tricky for some of the team.
Chrisanthou and Ford both managed their top-three finishes in spite of taking tumbles and Gemma Adams crossed the finish line with numerous grazes.
Elsewhere, Valley runners were also in action in the Lake District.
Will Rushworth and Mark Wharton took on the Coledale Horseshoe, a challenging fell race that clocks in at 8.5 miles and involves 3,000 feet of climbing. Rushworth completed the race in a time of 1:46:36 while Wharton clocked 1:51:36.
Steven Smithies represented the club at Muncaster Luck, a 15k route that takes place on the Muncaster Estate. His time of 1:52:07 secured first place in his age category and fourth spot overall.
Adam Breaks donned his road running shoes to take on the Coniston 14-mile race.
The race takes in some stunning scenery but Breaks wasn’t hanging around to take in the views.
His time of 1:28:46 saw him finish in a very impressive 38th place in a field of more than 1,200 participants, as well as picking up second spot in his age category.