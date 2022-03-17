Boxing: Daley misses out on becoming Yorkshire champion but Turner racks up another win

Photo: Halifax Boxing Club

Ward, a much more experience boxer, was too good for Daley, who gave it his all in the finals. But Daley was back in the gym the next day feeling positive having gained a lot of knowledge from the competition.

Joe Turner, who also entered the Junior Championships with Daley, got a bye in the first round and came up against the North West champion Patrick Ennis from the Roche ABC Bolton in a regional pre quarter final.

Turner is on form, winning all but one bout in his career to date and is also a Yorkshire belt holder at 52kg, which was presented to him at the Championships in Skellow, Doncaster.

The first round was a very cagey affair with Ennis on the back foot, not wanting to engage. But Turner went through the gears in the second and third round to win unanimously.

The club also had a visit from their local champion Jimmy "The Fist" First. First started his boxing career at Halifax Boxing Club, having over 30 fights and winning numerous titles before turning pro. First went on to win all his 10 fights and two weeks ago became a regional belt holder, a great achievement for him and the club.