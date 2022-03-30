Boxing: Rising star Turner wins national junior title

Photo: Halifax Boxing Club

The Halifax Boxing Club fighter took the title in Guilford on Saturday, having first defeated Donovan Aherne from Hodderston ABC.

Turner suffered a broken nose in the second round, causing coach Mick Rowe to fear the fight would be stopped.

“But the doctor gave the bout the go ahead to continue, and Joe came out in the third with instructions to work as hard as he could,” he said.

Photo: Halifax Boxing Club

Turner then faced Antony Brown from Derry Mathew’s ABC.

Rowe said: “Joe slept well on Saturday but his nose was of great concern so we advised him to use his skills and stay away from getting any more nose damage.

“His opponent used every trick in the book and had his nose bleeding again in the second, but the doctor said he was OK, and Joe went on to box superbly with great skills and heart. working through the pain to win a great fight.”

Turner has now as been picked for the Tri Nations in June.

His older brother Jake lost on a split decision in the Yorkshire finals against Roakies ABC’s Billy Hughes.

“The club is so proud of these brothers, they’re a great credit to their family,” said Rowe.

The club’s next show is The Martin Lewis Cup in aid of Overgate Hospice.