Katie Ormerod. Picture: Sean M Haffey/Getty Images

The 24-year-old was selected for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, but was forced to withdraw prior to the start of competition following a training injury.

However, she will get the chance to go for a medal again in Beijing where she will represent her country in the Snowboard Slopestyle and Big Air.

The British squad comprises 18 skiers and three snowboarders, with nine athletes selected for Team GB for the first time.

Alpine skier Dave Ryding and nordic skiers Andrew Musgrave and Andrew Young are each set to appear in their fourth Olympic Winter Games.

Reigning snowboard cross World Champion Charlotte Bankes and Sochi 2014 silver medallist Gus Kenworthy will each be competing in their third Olympic Winter Games, but their first for Team GB, Bankes having represented France in 2014 and 2018, and Kenworthy the USA.

Georgie Harland, Team GB Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games Chef de Mission, said: “It is great to see representation across more disciplines than we have taken to a Games before and equally fantastic mix of both youth and experience as we welcome nine Olympic debutants to the team.

“The squad has proved themselves to be extremely competitive on the world stage over the past few seasons and I look forward to seeing them perform on the Olympic stage in just a couple weeks’ time.”