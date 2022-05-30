Caden Lee Jones wins bout to maintain Halifax Boxing Club's fine season

Caden is declared the winner

Head coach Mick Rowe travelled with 13-year-old Caden, a hard working member of the club and who hopes to follow in the footsteps of his team mate Joe Turner.

Caden was on seventh on the bill but boxed brilliantly, winning every round unanimously. The Halifax boxer was a step above his opponent, who couldn't cope with Caden's fitness.

"It was a long night but we came away with the victory," said Mick. "The club has had great success all year and travelled the country.