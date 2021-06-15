Calder Valley Fell Runners among those in action at Ennerdale Horseshoe

Ben Mounsey and Karl Gray

It is not a light undertaking, covering 23 miles and 7,500 feet of climbing.

Starting at the western end of Ennerdale, the route follows a circuit of the whole valley, taking in the hills of Great Bourne, Red Pike, skirting High Stile and Haystacks before climbing Green Gable and traversing under Great Gable crags.

The racers then face a climb of Kirk Fell, Pillar and Haycock before a prolonged downhill run taking in the tops of Iron Crag and Crag Hill.

The Calder Valley race train was in full flowas an amazing team effort saw Andy Worster, Math Roberts, Karl Gray, Andy Swift and Ben Mounsey finish 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th, all within two minutes of each other, to finish 1st open team in the English champs, while Karl Gray, James Logue and Phil Scarf lead the v50s to v50 English champs team points.

Gray started 2021 where he left off in 2020, continuing to break v50 records with an Ennerdale Fell Race record v50 time of 3:51.05; Math Roberts finished 2nd v40 with 3:51.03 while Fiona Lynch showed the ladies how it’s done by winning FV45 in a time of 5:32.24. Roberts struggled with horrendous cramp but managed to hang to the finish to help score for the team.

Charlie Parkinson finished his Bob Graham Round in 18hrs 58mins, and became the first person under 20 to do a sub-20 hour round, beating the u20 record by 1hr 8mins.

Cass Chisholm gained her first fell race victory at the Lothersdale Race, a short, fast race of 3.5 miles with 600 feet of climbing, finishing in 30.38.