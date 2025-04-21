Calder Valley runners play key role in Welsh mountain rescue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four Calder Valley Fell Runners were in the right place at the right time to help in the rescue of two stranded walkers in the Welsh mountains last week.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The quartet were in a remote area, carrying out on a recce of legs one and two of the Paddy Buckley Round when they came across two walkers in need of assistance.

Valley’s Andy Wright explained: “The summit of Tryfan was heaving, I even commented that I don't like having to share, but so many people were making the most of the Eryri mountains that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to optimising speed rather than pleasure on the descent, we were four out of the possibly six or so people to choose that particular path that day, and I'm glad we did as while descending we heard shouting from a couple of walkers who had strayed off the path to climb a gulley.

An isolated spot at Pen Yr Ole Wen above Llyn Ogwen Pic: Andy Wright

"One of them was completely cragfast (completely stranded on a rock face and unable to move up or down to safety) and asking us for rope.

"Matt is a superstar at keeping folk calm in this situation and was soon part way up this gulley to see if they could be assisted down. On this occasion the walker was extremely concerned and a sketchy descent could have turned nasty quite quickly.

"While Matt took the walkers up to a nice safe plateau I got on the phone to Ogwen Mountain Rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Initially going via the police switchboard, I had to convince the operator of the gravity of the situation.

"Mountain Rescue were brilliant, as you can imagine. With large drops around that plateau we were instructed not to try and self-extract but to await help.

"With Matt looking after the casualties, I readied myself to mark the location for the rescuers.

"I could see how tiny the cars in the car park were and knew we would be hard to spot so decided to unpack my bright orange survival bag. I was glad of this bag and all my spare clothes as waiting two hours for the wizards in the red jackets to arrive is a cold business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In those two hours we waited, not a single soul came past, so it was great that we were there to help these chaps.

"FRA race requirements always stipulate that runners carry full waterproofs to keep warm for incidents such as this, but it’s worth remembering this is a minimum kit requirement.

"In this instance, taking an emergency bivvy and extra layers proved hugely beneficial, as getting cold happens rapidly when you stop moving.”