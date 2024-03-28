Calder Valley Strollers first ever walking football festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Calder Valley Strollers Walking Football Club put on a fabulous walking football festival on Sunday at Todmorden Sports Centre. It was their first and most definitely won't be their last.

Fifty players (aged from 53 – 83) took part with six teams coming from across the Pennines: Burnley, Pendle, West Vale (x2) and of course Calder Valley Strollers (x2) to play in the inaugural friendly' walking football festival – the emphasis being on fun, friendly, positive, and inclusive – everyone who came along took this to heart and played in exactly the right way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spirit of the festival ensured it wasn’t a case of the usual 1st, 2nd or 3rd place prizes but instead for the ‘Friendliest team’ won by the Pendle and, for the ‘Friendliest player’ won by Helen Anson from West Vale Walkers – as voted by the teams themselves.

Players

The festival was only made possible thanks to the hard work of all the volunteers from Calder Valley Strollers Walking Football Club and additional thanks to the Todmorden Ward Forum and the Centre for Active Ageing who provided funding towards the event and not forgetting Todmorden Sports Centre who did a fantastic job of looking after us on the day.

The success of the festival has already paid dividends with the Strollers having six new players come along on the day & who are all keen to come along to future sessions, taking numbers up to thirty-one since January, with Mark getting more enquiries on how to get involved all the time.

Ian Longstaff, Pendle Walking Football Club’s manager said:

"I have to say a huge thank you to Mark and everyone involved in putting on such a friendly and enjoyable festival. At 59, I have rediscovered my footballing mojo.. who knew?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley, Pendle and West Vale are also all busy preparing for their own festivals on what Strollers hope to be a regular ‘friendly’ circuit.

Calder Valley Strollers Walking Football Club was formed in November 2023 and hold regular weekly sessions at Todmorden Sports Centre on a Sunday from 1-2pm, 2-3pm & from the 7thApril at Lightcliffe Academy on a Tuesday from 6-7pm.

These mixed sessions are a great way to keep fit and are fab for your health and wellbeing. There is no tackling/contact and absolutely no running. So if you are 50+ want to have some fun, and play in a friendly, positive and inclusive environment, these are perfect.