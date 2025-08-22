Calder Valley’s women excel in Challenge and Gargrave races

Calder Valley Fell Runners’ women have excelled in recent races, dominating the top spots in the the King’s Challenge and Gargrave Show races.

The King’s Challenge fell race was the third instalment of the club’s Summer Series, a selection of short races in which club members compete for points, with their best three results across six races counting towards the competition.

The fast, six-mile out-and-back from the King’s Arms to the trig point at Long Ridge End proved to be a successful one for Valley’s Meg Newbould, who took an early lead in the women’s race.

On the descent, clubmate Sam Hartley worked hard to close the gap and kept up the pressure all the way to the finish line but Newbould held off the challenge to win, with Hartley close behind in second.

Meg Newbould leads the field as she climbs Nab End in the King's Challenge. Pic: Carolyn Muir

Following on in fourth was Valley’s Tamsin Cooke, who also scooped the FV40 prize in a very fruitful day for Calder Valley’s women’s team.

Jim Cooke was the only male entrant from the club and he finished in just under 55 minutes to take 21st place, bagging an easy 100 Summer Series points.

The annual Gargrave Show’s classic short fell race comprises 3.5 miles of varied terrain and 900 feet of climb as participants tackle the steep shoulder of Sharphaw to make their way to the trig point.

Once back at the showground, they finish with a half circuit of the ring, putting in a last burst of energy for the waiting crowd.

Clara McKee on her way to victory in the Gargrave Show race. Pic: Woodentops

Racing with the seniors, Valley’s U17s star Clara McKee put in an outstanding performance, taking first place in the women’s race in a time of 25:47.

Clara’s brother Tom McKee also raced well, claiming first in the U23s and fifth place overall.

Completing the family line-up, there was glory too for Clara and Tom’s mum, Trudi Entwistle, who took first prize in the FV50 category with a finish time of 33:46.

Math Roberts was the first Calder Valley finisher, leaping across the stream in dramatic fashion to take fourth place. George Kettlewell enjoyed taking part in his first BOFRA race and completed the course in just over 29 minutes.

Math Roberts leaps across the stream in the Gargrave Show race. Pic: Woodentops

Andy Collier, Stephen Smithies and Francis Wooff represented Calder Valley at the Pilgrims Cross race, a seven-mile tour of Holcombe Moor in East Lancashire.

Smithies’ time of 56:38 earned him second place in the MV55 category, Collier was 15th overall out of 150 finishers in 52:15, and Wooff placed 83rd in 1:10:24.

Wooff was back in action a few days later as the club’s sole runner at the Piethorne 10k.

After his two races, Wooff said: “Both races went a similar way for me. I felt I went well, only to find that I finished them a tiny bit slower than last time I did them and was nowhere in my age category!”