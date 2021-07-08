Calderdale runners endure big test to run round the clock

Stainland Lions at the Harrogate 10k - Diane Thornley, Helen Shenton, Wendy Paulson and Graham Robertshaw

In a field of 100 runners, there was more success for Lions when Aileen Baldwin won her age category.

Gareth Knight and Danny Stafford completed the gruelling Mizuno Endure 24 Leeds together in 21:08:49.

They were the fifth-placed two-man team in a 24-hour race that is run in a relay over a five-mile loop in teams of between two and eight runners.

Sowerby Bridge Snails B team: Jamie Lund, Chris Smart, Sean Oldroyd, Ken Montgomery, Michael Wood

Two dozen Lions were among the 750 runners at the Harrogate 10k on Sunday.

Simon Rawnsley was first back for the club and Liz Norman continued her fine form, to finish first female Lion and third in her age category.

There were age category wins for Lorraine Naylor and Lin Devine. Hayley Kelly performed well, crossing the line in sub-60 minutes on her Lions debut.

The race was a counter in the club championship, which has for the most part been taking place virtually for the last 16 months. The next race in the competition is the Pendle Trail on Sunday, July 17.

One hundred runners took part in Sunday’s Edenfield Fell Race. The 10.3k route near Bury included more than 1,000 feet of climbing and it was the second fell race in one week for Martin O’Brien and David Culpan who clocked 1:05:29 and 1:07:55 respectively.

Darren Reece and Melissa Vincent competed in the Bolton Ironman on Sunday in horrendous monsoon conditions.

Darren finished in a heroic 13:53:57, while Melissa completed the swim and one 60-mile lap of the bike section. The Ironman comprises a 2.4-mile lake swim in Pennington Flash, a 112-mile hilly bike ride through Lancashire and a full marathon.

Queensbury Running Club had three teams in the Endure 24 race in Leeds where teams run as many five-mile laps as they can within 24 hours.

They secured 12th, 26th and 52nd places in their respective categories.

Sowerby Bridge Snails were also in action at the Endure 24 with six teams running in the different categories.

The Snails A team finished fourth overall in the male teams of three to five runners competition with an average lap time of 43:41.

The Snails B team were ninth in the same category with an average time of 49:05, while the D team finished 16/th with an average time of 55:56.

In the mixed three to five runners category, Snails C team finished 18th with an average lap time of 58:11 while the Snail Sisters 2021 finished 32nd in the mixed six to eight runners category with an average time of 1:02:01.