​England Squash has announced that David Campion will step down from his role as National Coach after 23 years to concentrate on family commitments.

​A former professional player and World Junior finalist, Campion, from Stainland, joined the England Squash coaching team in 2000.

During his time, he played a pivotal role in England securing 25 medals across four Commonwealth Games, including six golds, becoming World Team champions on five occasions and European Team champions 42 times at both junior and senior level.

Campion said: “I’ve enjoyed 23 wonderful years in a variety of coaching roles at England Squash. I feel very privileged and honoured to have been the National Coach of England, a nation with such a rich history in our sport.

David Campion, second left, has announced his decision to step down as England's National Coach.

“The primary reason for stepping down is that I now want to spend more time with my family, particularly as we have two young children.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that squash has finally made the Olympic programme in 2028 and, with the imminent start of a new four-year cycle, I feel that now is the right time to step aside.

“I’m tremendously passionate about our players, and very proud of some of the incredible things we have achieved together. I wish all of the players and everyone at England Squash the very best for the future.”

Chris Robertson, Head of Performance Operations said: “After more than 10 years of working with Camps, I can easily say he is a great coach, a great colleague and a great person who has cared only about doing his best for England Squash.

“Camps has had so many triumphs but the three major ones that stand out for me are firstly, the way he led our senior women to World Team gold in 2014; his work with his brother James Willstrop to capture Commonwealth gold in 2018 and lastly, masterminding our hugely successful 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign.

CEO Mark Williams said: “For over 20 years, David has been an incredibly important part of the team at England Squash, and players and staff alike have loved working with him. David has played a leading role in the many English successes during the past two decades and we are grateful for his incredible service to our sport.”