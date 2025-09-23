Clara makes club history in England debut

There was a significant milestone for Calder Valley Fell Runners last week when Clara McKee became the first junior girl from the club to represent England.

Competing in the U17s girls’ team at the Home Countries Junior International in Wales, Clara stormed to victory in 28:32, helping England secure both the U17s girls’ win and the overall team trophy.

The following day, Clara was among the six club juniors who travelled to Sedbergh for the one-mile, 950 feet Fell Runners Association Uphill Fell Race, held ahead of the annual FRA presentations.

Her brother Tom McKee was first home for Valley, finishing second overall in 13:26, closely followed by Clara, fresh from her England debut.

Strong runs from Frank Lowe, third in the U11s, and Jacob McDonald, fourth U13s on his club debut, secured crucial team points, while Teddy Haigh, eighth U11s, and Alfie Hobday completed the line-up with gutsy climbs and spirited finishes.

The team’s efforts earned Calder Valley a historic second place overall, underlining their growing reputation on the junior fell running scene.

After his debut run, Jacob said: “I felt good and liked testing myself against older runners. The best bit, though, was racing in the red and white stripes and socialising with other club members.”

Frank said: “I really enjoyed the Helm Hill course because it was so steep and challenging, and I liked getting to the end too. I’m really pleased with my new waterproof running hat, which I received at the presentation after the race.”

Elsewhere, Calder Valley’s runners were fighting for the last long points in the club championship, in Haworth.

Natasha Butterfield and Susanna Richardson destroyed all-comers to take first place in the Yorkshireman full marathon pairs, completing the course in an astonishing 4:07:48.

Claire Hanson was third FV40 in 5:07:06 and Stella Chrisanthou took second FV50 in 2:15:16 in the Yorkshireman half.

Luke Meleschko took maximum points as first club runner back in an impressive time of 3:57:33.

Yorkshireman full marathon, CVFR results: 9 Luke Meleschko 3:57:33, 33 Toby Sydes 4:27:27, 39 Neil Thorpe 4:30:43, 43 James Cooke 4:33:14, 77th (3rd FV40) Claire Hanson 5:07:06, 79 James Sackley 5:08:57, 82 Alex Deltenre 5:12:13, 88 Kate Pope 5:15:31, 100 Daniel Thompson 5:28:21, =105 Ailsa Nicholson 5:37:36, 141 Liz Lloyd 6:21:57, =143 Emily King 6:26:59, 156 Amy Dower 6:49:46. Full marathon pairs: 1 Natasha Butterfield and Susannah Richardson 4:07:48, 7 Helen Curtis and Mo Lindley 5:06:04.

Half marathon, CVFR results: 11 Douglas Zinis 1:56:50, 44th (2nd FV50) Stella Chrisanthou 2:15:16, 75 Tristan Watson 2:34:23, 79 Andrew Davies 2:35:17, 91 Ian Smith 2:37:11, 125 Christina Turner 2:50:35, 126 Ian Davies 2:50:46, 133 Gill Dickson 2:53:21, 205 Daniel Holt 3:18:01.