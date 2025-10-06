Club champions shine in final race at Pike

Alice James and Ben Costello demonstrated the form that has made them Calder Valley Fell Runners club champions with two more fine performances at Thievely Pike.

The event was the final race of the Club Championships and both runners were already assured of their crowns but they refused to rest on their laurels and James took first in the women’s race while Costello was first back for the club in 10th position overall.

The 7k course contained climbs totalling 400m and Costello described the race as a “nice end to the club championships.”

James said: “I really enjoyed the route. It was quite varied for a short race with some steep descents which suited me.

Ben Costello ended the Club Championships in style. Pic: Francis Wooff

"As usual I thought I’d gone off way too fast starting at the front of the women’s race but somehow managed to hold my position and was pleasantly surprised with my time.”

Meanwhile, Amy Smith showed her physical and mental toughness to claim a brilliant result at the 13 Valleys Ultra.

Smith’s months of preparation was put to the test with more than 7000m of ascent in one of the toughest ultras in the world but she moved up from sixth woman to fourth in the final stages, clocking a time of 40 hours, 45 minutes and 14 seconds.

That time placed her 32nd overall, with more than half of the 192 starters failing to complete the gruelling race. Smith said: “I'm so happy I managed to complete my first 100 miler and meet so many amazing people on route.”

There was more joy at the finish line for Smith when her partner and fellow club member Jake Greenwood met her with a big hug and got down on bended knee with a proposal of marriage, which she gleefully accepted.

With such a strong run in this Western States qualifying race, Smith now has the opportunity to enter the lottery for a position at Western States 100 Ultra.

Elsewhere, Waddington hosted its annual fell race, a BM-category out-and-back in the Ribble Valley.

Stephen Smithies ran strongly to finish 15th of 98 in 59:13, while Xavia Cooper continued her steady progress, clocking 1:22:05 for 79th, two minutes faster than her previous time.

Three hardy Valley runners ignored the wet and windy weather when they travelled to North Wales to take on the Ras Pedol Peris.

Competitors took on either the 13k or the 28k race, both requiring keen navigation skills between checkpoints.

Alice James and Stella Chrisanthou took on the longer route with James finishing fastest in a time of 4:50:29. Chrisanthou’s time of 5:17:07 secured third spot in her age category.

Gavin Roberts delivered an excellent performance in the shorter race, finishing second overall in 1:43:44, just one minute behind the winner, and picking up first place in his own age category.