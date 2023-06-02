The official squad was revealed this morning and seven-time Paralympic champion Cockroft will compete in the T34 100m, 800m and 4x100m universal relay events.

She goes into the championships in sensational form having clocked a world record 16.31s in winning the T34 100m at the Para-athletics Grand Prix in Nottwil, Switzerland.

The 30-year-old will be joined by fellow Paralympic champions Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Aled Davies, Sophie Hahn, Owen Miller, Dan Pembroke and Thomas Young.

Hannah Cockroft. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Nine athletes receive their maiden call-ups to a GB & NI senior team including Funmi Oduwaiye, in the women’s F64 shot and discus, Commonwealth Games champion Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker, in the T47 100m and 4x100m universal relay, and Kevin Santos, who won the UK Athletics Indoor Championships 60m title earlier this year, also in the T47 100m.

The world championships, the first to be held since 2019, take place just over a year ahead of the 2024 edition of the Paralympic Games, which will also be held in Paris.

Head of Paralympic Performance at UKA and Team Leader for the Championships, Tom Paulson said: “I am really pleased that we have selected such a strong team for the World Para Athletics Championships.

"It is an important stage in the cycle leading into the Paralympic Games, so with just over a year to go until the Games, this will be a good indicator for athletes and their support teams as they continue their journey to Paris 2024.

“Heading to Paris this year and getting used to that Championship environment is hugely beneficial for the athletes and will be a chance to go through the processes a year out. I am looking forward to seeing how they all perform in this Championship environment.