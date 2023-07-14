Cockroft made a statement during qualifying as she clocked a new Championship record of 16.67 seconds and was as professional and controlled as ever in the final to claim her 13th world title in a time of 16.81.

Added to her seven Paralympic titles, Cockroft now has 20 in total from the globe’s two biggest events.

Kare Adenegan bagged silver, her 13th medal across the worlds and Paralympics, in 17.82 while Fabienne André marked her debut in the Championships in style, securing a bronze medal with a time of 19.28.

Hannah Cockroft wins the women's 100m T34 final at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris. Pic: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The clean sweep boosted Great Britain & Northern Ireland team’s medal tally up to 14 after five days of competition in Paris and Cockroft was delighted with the result and the performances of her team-mates.

“You think about it for so long and we have waited for these World Championships for so long, it has been four years since the last world champs, you kind of start wondering whether you’re going to do it,” she said:

“Coming out [in the heats] I really wasn’t sure where my 100m was at.

"To come out with a Championship record, I know there is so much more to come, but I am dead happy.”

Cockroft got off to the best start of the field in the women’s T34 100m final although Adenegan was almost equal through the first 20m.

All the while Cockroft and Adenegan were securing gold and silver, André was in the middle of the race of her life, blasting off the start line herself and never letting up in her pursuit of bronze as she remained ahead of USA’s Eva Houston.

Cockroft added: “I am so incredibly proud of both Kare and Fabs. Kare for keeping on the chase and keeping me pushing. And Fabs for stepping up.

I think she did take a knock this morning – finishing fourth in the heats was definitely not in her plan. But she came back.

“It is tough doing a heat in the morning, waiting a whole night, we have been up since 5.30am and it was past 8pm [when the final finished].

"We’re tired but she has come on and put in the performance of her life. I love it. I think she is amazing.”

Adenegan said: “It’s a great honour always to be out there on the world stage and obviously to do a 1-2-3 in the 100m is amazing.

“I know there’s things that could be better about my race and I’ve learnt a lot this season, so I’m really motivated to sort things out and also to hopefully come back stronger.

"It’s really great at this championships that we’ve had heats as well as finals; it really shows that a lot more girls are coming through.

“It’s really great, it helps to keep the class competitive as well, so the future’s really exciting.