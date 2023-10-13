Copley racer Boden follows in his mum’s footsteps after claiming national title
The 13-year-old won the championship at Bradford’s Odsal stadium, in his third season in National Ministox, a full contact motorsport with competitors aged between 10 and 16 years-old.
Boden followed in the footsteps of his mum Sarah, who triumphed in 1999, also racing under number 425, as they became the first mother and son to both win the same title in the history of the sport.
Boden started the race on outside pole position and he nearly span out on the opening lap as all cars raced hard into the first corner but he held it superbly, despite being knocked off his racing line.
The leading duo traded blows before the leader went out, thus promoting Boden to second place and within striking distance of first place.
There was a stoppage with five laps to go and the grid closed up. Boden took the lead on the next bend and even with a further stoppage due to a roll, the Copley starlet took the victory.
