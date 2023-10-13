​Copley racer Boden Murfin made history when he was crowned the National Ministox Formula champion.

The 13-year-old won the championship at Bradford’s Odsal stadium, in his third season in National Ministox, a full contact motorsport with competitors aged between 10 and 16 years-old.

Boden followed in the footsteps of his mum Sarah, who triumphed in 1999, also racing under number 425, as they became the first mother and son to both win the same title in the history of the sport.

Boden started the race on outside pole position and he nearly span out on the opening lap as all cars raced hard into the first corner but he held it superbly, despite being knocked off his racing line.

Boden Murfin followed in the footsteps of his mum Sarah when he won the National Ministox Formula title.

The leading duo traded blows before the leader went out, thus promoting Boden to second place and within striking distance of first place.

There was a stoppage with five laps to go and the grid closed up. Boden took the lead on the next bend and even with a further stoppage due to a roll, the Copley starlet took the victory.