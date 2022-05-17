Copley take over as leaders in Premier Division of Halifax Cricket League

Cricket

The visitors scored 217-8 but the hosts had no problem in taking the spoils as Gav Whipp’s 107 not out, along with 62 not out from Craig Chew, ensured victory at 219-3.

Previous leaders Illingworth St Mary’s surprisingly went down at home to Thornton, especially as it was dismissed for only 103 runs. Bradley Weatherhead (5-52) was the thorn in its side as Thornton replied with 104-5 to take maximum points.

Elsewhere in the division there was the first tie of the season between Booth and SCBI, Triangle lifted some of its early season gloom by defeating Warley at Paradise Lane whilst champions Mytholmroyd, at Bradshaw, and Luddendenfoot, at home to Great Horton PC, also moved up the league table with wins.

In the First Division Blackley stormed to the top with a 10-wicket win at Lindley Road over fellow relegated team, Shelf Northowram HT. The visitors could only manage 106 all out as a foursome bowling attack shared the ten wickets. Sam Mindham (69 not out) and Ibbi Mir (28 not out) took just 14 overs to reach a winning 108-0. Sowerby St Peter’s surprisingly went down by 10 runs to Oxenhope and slipped to second place.

The Keighley visitors were bowled out for 152 but the expected home win did not materialise as it was tied down by a fine bowling effort and could only manage 147-7 in reply. Low Moor HT moved to within a point in third place at Queensbury as a target of 242-6 was too much for the hosts as it capitulated at 210 all out.

Greetland scraped home by one wicket in its match at Clayton. Chasing 191-7 it registered the win with 195-9 in the 43rd over.

The Second Division leaders Mount continued its maximum points start to the campaign with victory at Outlane and now lead the table by eight points from Southowram, who stay on its tail.

The latter easily accounted for Augustinians, beating the home team by a massive 178 runs. After Upper Hopton had posted 212-6 at Bradley & Colnebridge some hostile bowling from Matthew Broadbent (7-27), a career best, demolished the home team - 79 all out. Cullingworth won at Leymoor whilst Stones won at Old Town, albeit in a very low scoring affair which lasted only 39 overs, winning by two wickets as only 130 runs were scored.

A deflated Jahinger Khan was on the losing team, despite recorded personal best figures 7-37.