Cricket: Booth record much-needed win while Copley and Illingworth maintain fine starts

Cricket

The returning Ric Laycock hit a superb 152 runs from 97 balls in a total of 318-4, Jarred Moore (98 not out) missing out on a century. The home team, now bottom of the table with only six points, had no answer as it was dismissed for 162 runs.

Copley and Illingworth St Mary’s maintained their fine starts to the season and jointly top the table with maximum points. Copley travelled to SBCI and came away with a six-wicket win as another Oliver Thorpe all-round performance of 4-52 and 89 runs guaranteed the maximum.

St Mary’s was also on its travels and cruised to an 85-run win at promoted Great Horton PC, Tom Watson (75) and skipper Matthew Smith (7-43) in top form. Elsewhere in the division there were wins for Luddendenfoot at Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge entertaining Bradshaw and Warley with a fine all-round team success at Thornton.

The First Division leaders are Sowerby St Peter’s as it scraped home by one-wicket at Low Moor HT whilst Queensbury put last week’s debacle behind it in beating Shelf Northowram HT.

Blackley beat Greetland in the local derby, but only just by two wickets in a low scoring affair and Oxenhope recorded a five-wicket success at Clayton.

The Second Division sees Mount, winners against Augustinians, leading the way on maximum points with Southowram in second place, after its home win versus Old Town.

Saturday sees the first round of the Parish Cup, switched from a Sunday for the first time for many years, and it throws up some interesting ties. Coincidentally Sowerby St Peter’s makes an immediate return to Low Moor HT, where it scrambled the win last Saturday.

There are three all Premier Division clashes starting at The Ainleys, where Bradshaw make the very short journey to Illingworth St Mary’s, Mytholmroyd entertain an out of touch Triangle whilst an interesting tie tales place at Walton Street where Luddendenfoot face hosts Sowerby Bridge.

Holders Thornton should progress comfortably to the next round as it entertains Southowram. The draw for the second round will take place on Tuesday 10 May at Copley CC.